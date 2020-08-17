President Donald Trump’s more youthful sibling Robert unfortunately died on Saturday at the age of 71. Now, the president’s child Ivanka Trump is requiring to Twitter to commemorate her late uncle.

“Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always,” Ivanka tweeted in the wake of his death.

Ivanka’s sibling Eric likewise commemorated Robert on social networks, calling him an “incredible man.”

“Robert Trump was an incredible man – strong, kind and loyal to the core,” he tweeted. “Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family.”

Robert passed away simply one day after President Trump visited him in the healthcare facility in New York.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” Trump stated …