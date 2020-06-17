Uncle Ben’s rice announces it’s ‘evolving’ its brand after Aunt Jemima name is scrapped

Uncle Ben’s rice has announced it is ‘evolving’ its brand and certainly will redesign its packaging in response to concerns about racial stereotyping – hours after Quaker unmasked it was scrapping the Aunt Jemima name.

Parent company Mars, Inc on Wednesday unmasked it was following suit in ‘helping to put a conclusion to racial bias and injustices’, by making changes to its branding which includes long featured a black rice grower as its logo.

‘As we listen to the voices of consumers, specially in the Black community, and to the voices of our Associates worldwide, we recognize that one of the ways we can try this is by evolving the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity,’ spokeswoman Caroline Sherman said in a statement.

Uncle Ben’s rice will ‘evolve’ its visual brand identity, which has featured a black rice grower as its logo for years

The change follow’s PepsiCo’s decision to scrap the Aunt Jemima character because of its racist origins

The company failed to specify how or if the changes will soon be made, but said it is evaluating ‘all possibilities’.

Just like Aunt Jemima, the Uncle Ben character, which includes served because the brand’s logo since 1946, has long been criticized over its racist origins.

According to the PR Museum, the term ‘aunt’ and ‘uncle’ in this context identifies how white southerners addressed older black people or African American slaves since they refused to provide them courtesy titles such as for instance ‘miss’ or ‘mister’.

Aunt Jemima, which has been face of the pancake and syrup brand for over 131 years, has additionally received renewed criticism over its prolonged use of the type which is based on the mammy – a black woman who worked for white families, nursing their young ones.

Quaker Foods said it would drop the name and logo after recognizing its ‘origins are based on a racial stereotype’.

Uncle Ben’s rice has carried the image of a black rice farmer since 1946

The Aunt Jemima brand has racist origins because it comes from a vaudeville era song ‘Old Aunt Jemima’ and its character was based off the mammie – a black woman who worked for white families, nursing their young ones. Anna Robinson (pictured) poses as the character in ads

‘As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must have a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,’ vice president and chief marketing officer Kristin Kroepfl said in a pr release earlier on Wednesday.

The company said it has tried to update the brand through the years in a ‘manner designed to be appropriate and respectful’ but has since acknowledged ‘those changes are not enough.’

Quaker, which is owned by PepsiCo, said it’s overhauled pancake mix and syrup will hit shelves by the fourth quarter of 2020. The company will announce the newest name later on.

It comes amid a nationwide reckoning on racism in the America sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd and it has prompted numerous companies and brands to create changes aligned with achieving racial equality.

The Aunt Jemima character has racist origins, as it originates from a vaudeville era song ‘Old Aunt Jemima’ and is based off the mammy.

The changes drew reactions from people on social media, many who said it was long overdue

Rap artist Zuby tweeted that the Uncle Ben’s brand, which has depicted an elderly black man since the 1940s, should be next after the renaming of Aunt Jemima was announced

Chris Rutt and Charles Underwood of the Pearl Milling Company developed Aunt Jemima pancake mix in 1889, as the world’s first ready pancake mix, according to the brand’s website.

The R.T. Davis company purchased the Aunt Jemima Manufacturing Co. per year later, and the character was ‘brought alive,’ by Nancy Green, who was a storyteller, cook and missionary worker.

The branding was partly inspired by the 1875 vaudeville/minstrel song ‘Old Aunt Jemima’.

The character, as it appeared in advertisements over time, was sometimes played by a white man in blackface appearing as a mammy taking care of the children of white families.

Several black women also played the part, including Nancy Green in 1890. Anna Robinson and Anna Short Harrington are two of the most known for taking on the ‘iconic’ role.

Singer and songwriter Kirby was the type of online that had required a change to the Aunt Jemima brand.

An image of Aunt Jemima coming to the Denver Post honoring national pancake day in 1951

The complex origins of Aunt Jemima and the black women who played her Many women have already been tapped as Aunt Jemima over the years, with the first being Nancy Green in 1890, according to the pancake company’s website. But Aunt Jemima traces its origins even early in the day, starting with the 1875 vaudeville/minstrel song ‘Old Aunt Jemima’. The character was based off the racist stereotype of the mammie and was sometimes performed by way of a white man in blackface. A mammie (or mammy) was a black woman who looked after a white family and took care of their young ones. Green was born a slave in Kentucky in the 1830s but would become known for her cooking. Green’s Aunt Jemima was so popular, she even prompted the brand to improve its name. After Green, multiple women were credited with putting Aunt Jemima on the map across the country. Anna Robinson and Anna Short Harrington are just two of the ladies most known for taking on the ‘iconic’ role. The Quaker Oats filed its first registration of the Aunt Jemima trademark in 1937. In 2015, a judge dismissed a case from two people claiming to be related to Harrington, who demanded that they be paid billions that they claimed the women were owed, based on the Wrap.

She posted on TikTok with a video of herself likely to make morning meal, and explaining the racist origins of the pancake brand.’Did you know that the name Aunt Jemima means slave mammy of the plantation south?’, she asks.

She then dumps the pancake mix in to her sink proclaiming: ‘Not today. Black Lives Matter.’

After Quaker announced the name change on Wednesday, calls grew for other manufacturers to have a look at their branding.

Mars has been urged to improve the name of its Uncle Ben’s brand, which includes depicted an elderly black man because it began in the 1940s.

The character, originally in bow tie, was based on a ‘legendary Texan farmer, Uncle Ben who had been known for his extremely high quality rice, the brand says on its web site.

Rapper Zuby was among internet surfers who suggested the brand also be renamed after the Aunt Jemima announcement.

‘Uncle Ben is next…’ the artist tweeted, adding ‘fight that systematic oppression.’

Mars said it had ‘a responsibility to take a stand in helping to place an end to racial bias and injustices’ and that ‘one way we can try this is by evolving the Uncle Ben´s brand, including its visual brand identity.’

‘We don´t yet know what the precise changes or timing will soon be, but we have been evaluating all possibilities,’ a spokeswoman said.

Some observers lauded the moves, but said these were slow in the future.

‘Brands built on racist imagery have been living on borrowed time,’ said James O´Rourke, management professor at the University of Notre Dame´s Mendoza College of Business. ‘This move by Quaker Oats, while welcome, is decades late in coming.’

Quaker failed to announce a brand new pancake-syrup name or logo, but said packages with no Aunt Jemima image would start appearing in the fourth quarter of 2020.

PepsiCo also announced on Tuesday a set of initiatives worth a lot more than $400 million over five years to aid black communities and boost black representation at PepsiCo.