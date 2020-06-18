Uncle Ben’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s follow Aunt Jemima in move to phase out racial stereotypes in logos

In a statement on its internet site Wednesday, Mars wrote that “now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do.”
“We don’t yet know what the exact changes and timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities,” Mars added.
And Conagra, helping to make Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said it would conduct a complete brand and packaging review. Conagra noted it “can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.”
The moves are an acknowledgment of the brands’ origins in racist stereotypes, a consideration brought to the forefront throughout the nationwide reckoning on race following the death of George Floyd in police custody.
According to the Uncle Ben’s website, the name was used in 1946 in reference to a black farmer called Uncle Ben who excelled in rice-growing. The man depicted in the logo is a “a beloved Chicago chef and waiter named Frank Brown.”