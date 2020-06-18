Uncle Ben’s and Mrs. Butterworth’s follow Aunt Jemima in move to phase out racial stereotypes in logos

In a statement on its internet site Wednesday, Mars wrote that “now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben’s brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do.”

“We don’t yet know what the exact changes and timing will be, but we are evaluating all possibilities,” Mars added.

Pepsi PEP Earlier on Wednesday, Quaker Oats announced it’s retiring the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” the-owned company said in a statement.

And Conagra, helping to make Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup, said it would conduct a complete brand and packaging review. Conagra noted it “can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values.”