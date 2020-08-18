UNC is sending some students back home without testing them for COVID-19

Just a week after bringing undergrads back to school, the University of North Carolina atChapel Hill is sending them home again After a spike in COVID-19 cases, management revealed that undergraduate classes will move online for the remainder of the term. They’re spinning up strategies to lower the density in on-campus real estate.

There might be other institution of higher learnings that go through the very same dance: open, see case numbers dive, and shut back down. While some schools have reversed decisions to hold classes personally, others are continuing with strategies to begin their fall terms, consisting of other universities that bring students from all over the nation into one location. These schools and students are most likely seeing how UNC is backtracking and how it prepares to send out individualsback home

The university is motivating students to leave willingly, and it wishes to have only one person in each on-campus dormitory, Jonathan Sauls, associate vice chancellor for trainee affairs, stated in a professors executive committee conference. But they have no strategies to check all students prior to they head home,according to the director of campus health, who also spoke at the meeting Students with signs or who have actually touched with a verified case can be evaluated at the school’s health services.