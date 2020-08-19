UNC-Chapel Hill’s student newspaper editorial calls out university leadership on in-person classes after Covid-19 outbreak

UNC was forced to cancel in-person classes and switch to remote knowing after a minimum of 130 trainees checked favorable for Covid -19 in the very first week ofclasses As of Monday early morning, 954 trainees were checked, 177 trainees were put in seclusion and another 349 in quarantine.

“We all saw this coming,” the DTH editorial board composed.

Adding, “But University leadership should have expected students, many of whom are now living on their own for the first time, to be reckless. Reports of parties throughout the weekend come as no surprise. Though these students are not faultless, it was the University’s responsibility to disincentivize such gatherings by reconsidering its plans to operate in-person earlier on.”

The school selected to overlook the suggestion of the Orange County Health Department (OCHD) to limit on school real estate to “at-risk students” and to move to remote knowing for a minimum of the very first 5 weeks of the term, the editorial stated.

In a letter to trainees dealing with the OCHD’s suggestions, UNC Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz stated the school did something about it that “we believe address their concerns.” However, while the school took some actions such as minimizing property capability, it appears not to have actually sufficed. “As much as we believe we have worked diligently to help create a healthy and safe campus living and learning environment, we believe the current data presents an untenable situation,” Guskiewicz stated. Guskiewicz blamed off-campus activities for …

Read The Full Article