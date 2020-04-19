Unboxing HEALING! Restoring My Sanity With These Toys And My Children! | Perez Hilton

From Perez: “I am having a hard time. I’m not also attempting to conceal it. My connection with food is extremely harmful today and my stress and anxiety is extreme. I really feel so weak and unlike myself which’s fine. I spend some time today to react to several of the responses I have actually been receiving from you all recently. I am extremely sincere, not practically celebs however regarding me as well! AND, afterwards little housekeeping, I have actually a required and jubilant unboxing with the youngsters!”

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to have a look at even more of our unboxing videos!