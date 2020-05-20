Unannounced OnePlus TV, Remote Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

A alleged new mannequin of the OnePlus TV and a brand new OnePlus distant have been noticed on the Bluetooth SIG web site. The OnePlus TV is listed with mannequin quantity 55UA0A00, whereas the distant is listed with mannequin quantity RC-003A. This means that OnePlus is already working on a brand new OnePlus TV mannequin, simply months after unveiling its first TV vary in India. The firm unveiled Android TV-based OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro within the nation final September.

The upcoming OnePlus TV mannequin has been listed on Bluetooth SIG with mannequin quantity 55UA0A00 and it’s stated to return with assist for Bluetooth v5. The mannequin quantity means that the TV might have a 55-inch panel. Similarly, the OnePlus distant management has a mannequin quantity RC-003A and it’s listed with Bluetooth v4.2. The listings give out no different particulars of the distant or the next-gen OnePlus TV. Both the listings have been spotted first by 9to5Google. While the Bluetooth certification isn’t any indication that the launch is close to, it does counsel that OnePlus is working on a brand new OnePlus TV mannequin. Also, it’s bizarre to see the distant assist solely Bluetooth 4.2 when the leaked TV itself can assist Bluetooth 5.0.

If we’re to invest, the brand new OnePlus TV will likely be powered by an upgraded MediaTek processor than the MediaTek MT5670 chipset discovered on the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

To recall, OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro are priced in India at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 99,900, respectively. Both variants of the OnePlus TV function 55-inch 4K-resolution QLED panels and have the Gamma Magic Colour image processor that’s stated to boost image high quality. The Android TV fashions have a Kevlar-like end on the again, and include a novel stand design.

