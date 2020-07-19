Unai Emery in talks to become Villarreal head coach | Football News





Unai Emery could be on his long ago to La Liga

Unai Emery is in talks to become the brand new Villarreal head coach.

Emery is extremely keen to get back into management and sees Villarreal since the perfect opportunity.

The Spaniard has been underemployed since being sacked by Arsenal in November.

Current boss Javier Calleja is expected to leave after leading Villarreal to a fifth-placed finish in La Liga, and when asked about his future this week that he said: “I do not discuss my future.

Javier Calleja led Villarreal to fifth in La Liga this year

“What happens will soon be decided by the club. I have an excellent relationship with the club, and I’m grateful for the opportunity Villarreal have given me.

“I will continue to work hard for Villarreal, and let others make the decisions.”

Emery substituted Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager in May 2018 and brought the golf club to the particular Europa League final along with a fifth-place surface finish in the particular Premier League.

He was sacked in November 2019 in addition to was substituted on an temporary basis simply by Freddie Ljungberg before Mikel Arteta had been appointed.

Emery handled Villarreal’s competition Valencia coming from 2008-2012