'Unacceptably obtuse': GOP lawmaker slams Trump's remark

By
Jackson Delong
-

After President Donald Trump sent well wishes to former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who faces charges for recruiting, grooming and ultimately sexually abusing minors as young as 14 as Epstein’s alleged accomplice, a former business partner of Epstein’s says Trump and Maxwell “knew each other well.” CNN’s Pamela Brown reports.



