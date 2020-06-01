UN warns of new Israel-Palestine conflict if annexation plans go ahead – Middle East Monitor

The United Nations has warned of a new political disaster and conflict between Israel and the Palestinians if Israel continues with its plan to annex elements of the occupied West Bank.

The UN gave the warning in a newly revealed paper yesterday, during which it mentioned that whereas cooperation between Israel and Palestine to battle the coronavirus pandemic is commendable and welcome, a new and revived conflict will likely be underway if present traits between the 2 proceed.

It burdened that if Israel proceeds with its annexation plans and the Palestinian Authority (PA) withdraws from bilateral agreements, the work that has been achieved over the previous 25 years will likely be undermined, safety will collapse and each side will witness additional extremist politics.

Nickolay Mladenov, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process whose workplace issued the paper, acknowledged: “All sides must do their part in the coming weeks and months in order to preserve the prospect of a negotiated two-state resolution to the conflict, in line with relevant UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements.”

The paper emphasises that the matter is particularly necessary in gentle of the worldwide unfold of COVID-19, which the UN has been serving to Palestinians deal with. It stresses that rather more help is required within the occupied Palestinian territories, nonetheless, because the well being methods within the space could be unable to deal with an extra surge in circumstances, significantly within the besieged Gaza Strip.

The paper was written and launched in time for the bi-annual assembly of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee (AHLC), which coordinates the supply of worldwide assist to Palestinians and the Palestinian Authority, and is to happen tomorrow.

The UN acknowledged that it’s “deeply committed to working with Israelis and Palestinians and with our international and regional partners to realize the objective of a lasting and just peace,” which it says “can only be achieved through two states, Israel and Palestine, living side-by-side in peace and security.”

It insisted that “Walking away from this framework undermines the ability of the international [community] to provide this support.

An Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank would also call into the question the purpose of the AHLC and the engagement of its members in support of Palestinian institution building.” It added that it is able to proceed to “ensure the Israeli-Palestinian conflict does not escalate further or get pulled into the latest regional escalation.”

As half of the so-called ‘deal of the century’ put ahead by US President Donald Trump’s administration earlier this yr, the new Israeli coalition authorities has set out a plan to annex round 30 per cent of the West Bank by July, together with strategic areas such because the Jordan Valley and unlawful Jewish settlements.

In response, the PA has expressed its condemnation and outrage by asserting its withdrawal from sure agreements made beneath the Oslo Accords, with a senior member within the Authority saying yesterday that the annexation would end in one other Intifada.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that Palestinians within the annexed and occupied territories is not going to be given Israeli citizenship.