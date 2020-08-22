UN warns of ‘biblical famine’ due to coronavirus pandemic – Armenian News

The world is at danger of extensive scarcities “of biblical proportions” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the UN has actually alerted.

David Beasley, head of the World Food Programme (WFP), stated immediate action was required to prevent a disaster.

A report approximates that the number struggling with appetite might go from 135 million to more than 250 million.

Those most at danger remain in 10 nations impacted by dispute, recession and environment modification, BBC News reports mentioning the WFP.

The 4th yearly Global Report on Food Crises highlights Yemen, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Nigeria and Haiti.

In South Sudan, 61% of the population was impacted by food crisis in 2015, the report stated.