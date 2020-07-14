UN urges immediate end to fighting on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Panorama

Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesman for Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres, on Monday issued a statement on exchanges of fire along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

“The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports of exchanges of fire, including with heavy weaponry, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, which reportedly resulted in fatalities.

“The Secretary-General urges an immediate end to the fighting and calls on all involved to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and refrain from provocative rhetoric,” the spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General has taken note of the statement issued today by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and reiterates his full support for their efforts to address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the long-standing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the statement read.

Earlier on March 23, the UN chief called for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world in support of the bigger battle against COVID-19. Armenia supported the appeal, while Azerbaijan refused to do so.