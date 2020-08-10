UN to support Lebanon in ‘every possible way’ – Middle East Monitor

The UN on Monday voiced “total” uniformity with Lebanon, stating it will continue to support the nation “in every possible way” following huge surges that struck the Beirut port recently.

“The blast has come at an already difficult time for Lebanon, with the country already facing economic hardship and impacts of the coronavirus virus,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated in a rundown, providing his acknowledgements to the households of more than 150 victims.

Guterres required “robust international support” for all individuals in requirement in Lebanon.

The secretary worried that the UN has actually carried out a “swift and wide-ranging response”.

“The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs assisted to arrange the implementation of specialists from the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group and the United Nations Disaster Assessment and Coordination system to aid initially responders in Beirut.

“A plane carrying 20 tons of World Health Organization health supplies landed in Beirut on Wednesday to cover 1,000 trauma interventions and 1,000 surgical interventions for people suffering from injuries and burns as a result of the blast,” Guterres stated.

Also within hours of the blast, Najat Rochdi, the UN homeowner and humanitarian planner for Lebanon, launched $9 million from …