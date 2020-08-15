UN Security Council rejects US bid to extend Iran arms embargo | Iran News

The United Nations Security Council has actually resoundingly declined a bid by the United States to extend a worldwide arms embargo on Iran.

In the Security Council vote on Friday, Washington got assistance just from the Dominican Republic for its resolution to forever extend the embargo, leaving it far short of the minimum 9 “yes” votes needed for adoption.

Eleven members on the 15-member body, consisting of France, Germany and the United Kingdom, stayed away.

Russia and China highly opposed extending the 13-year restriction, which was due to end on October 18 under a 2015 nuclear offer signed in between Iran and 6 world powers.

Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, revealed the defeat of the resolution ahead of an extremely short virtual council conference to expose the vote.

“The Security Council’s failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable,” he stated in a declaration.

Iran nuclear offer 5 years on: Uncertainty after US withdrawal (3:10)

Israel and the 6 Arab Gulf countries who supported the extension “know Iran will spread even greater chaos and destruction if the embargo expires”, Pompeo stated, “but the Security Council chose to ignore them”.

Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the UN, stated in a declaration that the outcome “once again shows that unilateralism receives no support and bullying will fail”.

Washington might now follow through on a hazard to activate a return of all UN sanctions on Iran utilizing an arrangement in …