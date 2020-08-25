UN Security Council president dismisses US sanctions move on Iran – Middle East Monitor

The president of the UN Security Council, Indonesia, stated on Tuesday it was “not in the position to take further action” on a US quote to set off a return of all UN sanctions on Iran due to the fact that there is no agreement in the 15-member body.

Thirteen council members revealed their opposition on Friday, arguing that Washington’s move is void provided it is utilizing a procedure concurred under a 2015 nuclear offer in between Iran and world powers that it gave up 2 years earlier.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, council president for August, was reacting to a concern from Russia and China on the problem throughout a conference on the Middle East.

US Ambassador Kelly Craft countered after Djani spoke.

“Let me just make it really, really clear: the Trump administration has no fear in standing in limited company on this matter,” she informed the council. “I only regret that other members of this council have lost their way and now find themselves standing in the company of terrorists.”

READ: Rouhani thanks nations that opposed US resolution to extend arms embargo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated he set off on Thursday a 30-day procedure to reimpose all global sanctions on Iran by lodging a problem with the council implicating Iran of breaching the 2015 nuclear offer.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily …