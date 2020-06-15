UN Rights body approves urgent debate on racism and police brutality

“The protests the world is witnessing are a rejection of the fundamental racial inequality and discrimination that characterise life in the United States for black people, and other people of colour,” it said.

Addressing the 47 members of the rights council, Sougouri insisted that “following the unanimous and general indignation raised by this situation, it would be inconceivable for the Human Rights Council not to address this current situation.”

A quantity of countries was expected to address Floyd’s killing and concerns about police violence and racism in the United States through the resumed 43rd council session even with no special debate.

But since the deadline for tabling fresh resolutions during this session expired in March, the extraordinary debate offers the only opportunity to propose a fresh resolution for concrete actions.

The first ever such urgent debate at the council came in 2010 to address a deadly Israeli raid on a flotilla bringing aid to Gaza. Urgent debates were also held in 2013, 2014 and 2018 on the problem in war-ravaged Syria.

In yesteryear, the council has been characterised as weak and hypocritical with regards to handling human rights abuses. Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said in 2018 that “for too long, the Human Rights Council has been a protector of human rights abusers.” The US formally withdrew its membership from the council that year, citing “chronic bias against Israel.”