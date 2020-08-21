Myanmar need to deal with citizenship policies and other barriers to the return of ethnic Rohingya refugees who got away to Bangladesh 3 years earlier to get away a fatal military crackdown on the Muslim minority, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR stated in a declaration on Friday.

“Three years on from the latest exodus of Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar and sought sanctuary in Bangladesh from August 2017 onwards, challenges persist and continue to evolve,” UNHCR stated, keeping in mind that the around the world COVID-19 pandemic “has added additional complexities.”

“The international community must not only maintain support for refugees and their host communities, but adapt to critical needs and expand the search for solutions,” the refugee agency stated.

More than 740,000 Rohingya got away to southeastern Bangladesh from Myanmar after federal government security forces released a ruthless crackdown in August 2017 in the wake of lethal attacks by Rohingya insurgents on cops and army posts in Rakhine state.

Various U.N. and global companies and NGOs explain the project as ethnic cleaning, if not genocidal, and leading Myanmar military figures have actually dealt with Western sanctions and war criminal offenses charges in global courts.

In a precursor to the huge exodus from the scorched-earth military project 3 years earlier on Aug …