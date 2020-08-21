UN refugee agency to provide shelter for 100,000 Lebanon citizens – Middle East Monitor

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi revealed on Wednesday that UN refugee agency UNHCR will provide shelter for 100,000 Lebanese citizens.

His remarks came throughout a conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace in Beirut.

“The UN refugee agency UNHCR usually focuses on supporting Syrian refugees, but we will also help Lebanese hospitals and will cooperate with the Lebanese Red Cross to provide shelters for 100,000 people,” Grandi notified Aoun.

He kept in mind that UNHCR would embrace: “Programmes for the psychological health of people following the explosion.”

Grandi likewise communicated that: “Millions of dollars were allocated for immediate relief and assistance to hospitals that were damaged as a result of the explosion.”

He explained that UN organisations are operating in coordination with each other to provide the necessary assistance to the impacted Lebanese citizens, in parallel with the extension of the programs of issue for displaced Syrians.

Meanwhile, Aoun handed Grandi a copy of the Lebanese intend on Syrian refugees in Lebanon, providing the direct effects of their presence in the nation, amounting to more than $30 billion.

Grandi verified that UNHCR is working to get financial backing from donor nations to allow it to satisfy its …