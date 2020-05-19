UN Human Rights Experts Call on China to Free Jailed Tibetan Community Leader

United Nations human rights experts called on China on Tuesday to launch as well as decrease fees versus Anya Sengdra, a Tibetan community leader in Qinghai’s Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture currently offering a seven-year jail term for grumbling on the internet regarding corrupt authorities, unlawful mining, as well as the searching of safeguarded wild animals.

“We are deeply worried by what shows up to be the criminalization of the genuine job of a minority community participant as well as civils rights protector,” the May 19 declaration launched by 5 unique rapporteurs as well as participants of the U.N.’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention claimed.

“We are also concerned about the reports of deterioration of his physical and mental integrity due to poor detentions,” the U.N. experts claimed, including, “The charges against Mr. Sengdra stem from a wider crackdown on Tibetan minority rights defenders.”

“We urge the authorities to comply with their obligations under international law, including by lifting the charges against Mr. Sengdra. The human rights of the Tibetan minority must be fully respected,” the experts claimed.

U.N. signatures to the May 19 declaration are currently waiting on an action from Chinese authorities, Special Rapporteur for Minority Issues Fernand de Varennes informed RFA’s Tibetan Service on Tuesday.

“And especially we are waiting on an action that those authorities will totally abide by their commitments under global civils rights regulations,’ de Varennes claimed.

“The intervention from five United Nations experts is a necessary counterweight to China’s rampant disregard for human rights in Tibet,” included John Jones at London- based Free Tibet in a declaration on Tuesday.

“Tibetans like A-Nya Sengdra are regarded as heroes in their community for their willingness to challenge wrongs such as environmental destruction and government corruption,” Jones claimed.

“It is this bravery that has caused Chinese authorities to panic, to detain, mistreat and sentence him to prison after a sham trial.”

“China must heed the call of these experts, release A-Nya Sengdra and listen to Tibetans’ calls for human rights and freedom,” Jones claimed.

Reported by Tashi Wangchuk for RFA’s TibetanService Written in English by Richard Finney.