UN expert calls for end to gender-based violence against women journalists – Panorama

Women journalists face particular dangers while going about their work, an independent UN expert told the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday, saying that governments should do more to protect them.

In an appeal to Member States, Dubravka Simonovic, Special Rapporteur on violence against women, said that action was needed now, to combat an “emerging fundamentalist discourse” and a “global backlash against women’s rights”, according to UN News.

She also called on governments to keep women journalists safe by “fully implementing human rights instruments that are specifically aimed at eliminating discrimination against women and gender-based violence”.

Highlighting additional threats of violence against women during the COVID-19 crisis, the UN-appointed expert also urged all countries to support a UN-led strategy to combat and prevent such gender-based abuse.