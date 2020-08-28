UN envoy discusses Yemen ceasefire with Iran  – Middle East Monitor

The UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, on Wednesday held a conference with the senior assistant to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Ali Asghar Khaji, to talk about the Yemeni crisis and the ceasefire efforts in between the federal government and the pro-Iranian Houthis

Griffiths tweeted that he had actually held a conference, which he referred to as “fruitful”, with the senior assistant to the Iranian foreign minister, to talk about viewpoints on efforts to reach a ceasefire at the nationwide level.

SE Griffiths: ” I had a very constructive meeting today with Senior Assistant to #Iran‘s FM Ali Asghar Khaji. We exchanged views about the efforts to reach a nationwide ceasefire and create a conducive atmosphere to resume the political process in #Yemen“. — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) August 26, 2020

The conference went over efforts to “create an auspicious and positive context for the resumption of the political process in Yemen,” he included.

This comes a couple of hours after an online conference that Griffiths held with ambassadors of the long-term members of the Security Council in Yemen to talk about a ceasefire and efforts to reboot the political procedure.

