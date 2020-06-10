UN chief warns pandemic could spark global food emergency – Panorama

The world is dealing with an “impending global food emergency” that could influence a whole bunch of thousands and thousands of individuals because the coronavirus pandemic threatens already strained provide chains, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday, in accordance with AFP.

“Our food systems are failing, and the Covid-19 pandemic is making things worse,” the UN chief mentioned in a press release accompanying a report by the world physique.

“More than 820 million people are hungry,” he mentioned. “Some 144 million children under the age of five are stunted –- more than one in five children worldwide.”

He warned that “this yr, some 49 million further individuals could fall into excessive poverty because of the COVID-19 disaster.

“The number of people who are acutely food or nutrition insecure will rapidly expand,” he mentioned.

“Unless immediate action is taken, it is increasingly clear that there is an impending global food emergency that could have long term impacts on hundreds of millions of children and adults.”

Guterres referred to as for higher safety for employees within the food sector, for humanitarian support deliveries to be safeguarded and for assist for food producers and distributors to keep away from interruptions to the availability chain.

He additionally wished extra emphasis positioned on dietary applications, together with support to youngsters who lack entry to highschool meals.

The UN chief mentioned it was potential to develop wholesome and dietary food to assist eradicate world starvation.

In April, the UN raised the alarm a couple of potential explosion within the variety of individuals at extreme danger of starvation due to the coronavirus pandemic.