UN chief urges ‘maximum restraint’ by Armenia, Azerbaijan – Panorama

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday to exercise maximum restraint after border clashes, according to Reuters.

“The secretary-general is following with deep concern the current tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He calls for maximum restraint, as a full conflict between these two countries would be disastrous,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

This is the UN chief’s second statement since the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border escalated.

In a statement on July 13, Guterres expressed deep concerns over the exchanges of fire, including with heavy weaponry, along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border, which resulted in fatalities.

He urged immediate steps to de-escalate the situation and reiterated his full support for the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to address this dangerous situation and search for a peaceful, negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.