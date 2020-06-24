UN chief urges Israel to back away from West Bank annexation | World news

The United Nations secretary general, António Guterres, has expressed hope that Israel will hear world wide calls and certainly will not just do it with annexation of elements of the West Bank, which may undermine a two-state solution to the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The UN has been consistently conveying the message “that annexation would be not only against international law but it would be a major factor to destabilise the region”, that he told Associated Press within an interview.

He spoke ahead of a high-level UN security council meeting on Wednesday on the Mideast where Israel’s plans to annex around 30% of the West Bank in accordance with US president Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan is certain to be a major topic.

Guterres will speak before briefings from Arab League secretary-general, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, and UN special coordinator, Nickolay Mladenov. France, which holds the council presidency this month, said six foreign ministers are expected to take part, combined with the Palestinian foreign minister and Israel’s UN ambassador.

Israel captured the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 war and contains built a large number of settlements which are now home to not quite 500,000 Israelis, however it never formally claimed it as an Israeli territory due to stiff international opposition.

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the territory as the heartland of their future independent state.

The Trump administration has taken a much softer line toward Israeli settlements than its predecessors. With Trump’s reelection prospects uncertain this November, Israeli hardliners have urged their prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to proceed with annexation quickly. The Israeli leader’s new coalition deal includes an official clause allowing him to present his annexation plan to the government starting July 1.

Such a unilateral move would all but dash Palestinian hopes of establishing a viable independent state and is vehemently opposed by the Palestinians, Arab nations and most of the rest of the world.

Guterres said annexation “would undermine what I believe is necessary, which is a two-state solution in which Israelis and the Palestinians can live together in peace, respect each other, and guarantee each other’s security”.

“I hope that this voice of reason that is not only mine, it is echoing across the world, will be heard by the Israeli authorities and that annexation does not take place on July 1,” that he said.