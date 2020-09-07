UN calls for inquiry after girls killed in Paraguay raid

image copyrightTwitter/@MaritoAbdo image caption President Mario Abdó (second from right) visited the camp after the joint operation

The United Nations has called for an investigation after two girls were shot dead in a raid by Paraguayan security forces on a rebel camp.

Neighbouring Argentina has identified the two victims as Argentine nationals and confirmed they were 11 years old.

The Paraguayan government had originally said they were teenage members of the Paraguayan People’s Army (EPP) rebel group.

The EPP is a small group mainly active in the north of Paraguay.