UN-backed climate fund faces wave of abuse allegations from staff

The UN-backed Green Climate Fund, the world’s biggest climate financing organization, is dealing with a wave of internal misbehavior grievances consisting of allegations of sexism and harassment in the work environment, and criticism over the death of a staff member from coronavirus.

Seventeen present and previous workers informed the Financial Times they had actually seen or been the victim of misbehavior, consisting of abuse of power, bigotry, sexism, harassment and improper relationships at the fund’s 330-person head office in the South Korean cityof Songdo All of the people who spoke with the FEET asked to stay confidential.

The GCF has actually raised more than $17bn and funded more than 140 jobs. It is the primary financing body to assist bad nations attain the objectives of the 2016 Paris climate modification accord however has actually dealt with previous criticism over its board-level decision-making and task choice.

A group of present and previous staff, calling themselves the “Re-Green Initiative”, has actually composed to some workers to gather statement about the brand-new allegations.

“The management of the GCF will be held accountable for their actions,” the group stated in the letter seen by the FT. The fund’s objective had actually been “jeopardised”, the letter stated, “by the individual interests of a handful of individuals, embedded in …