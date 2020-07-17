UN aid chief to wealthy nations: ‘Failure to act now will leave the virus free to circle round the globe’

“The pandemic and associated global recession are about to wreak havoc in fragile and low-income countries. The response of wealthy nations so far has been grossly inadequate and dangerously short-sighted,” said Mark Lowcock, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, in statement released Thursday.
To date, more than 13.7 million people have contracted the virus worldwide, causing almost 590,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
While the virus has upended life in areas of Europe and North America, many emerging and developing nations may also be struggling to to contain an upward trend just in case numbers. Four of the five BRICS nations, the acronym used to describe the five major emerging national economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have recorded more than 300,000 cases, with the only exception being China, where the virus originated.
Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa have recorded the second, third, fourth and sixth most cases of any countries in the world, respectively.
“Failure to act now will leave the virus free to circle round the globe, undo decades of development and create a generation’s worth of tragic and exportable problems,” said Lowcock.
According to the UN, at the current rate, the pandemic and the global financial crisis tied to it could trigger the first increase in worldwide poverty in 30 years and “push 265 million people to the point of starvation by the end of the year.”
Lowcock said that it would cost $90 billion to protect the world’s poorest 10% of people from the twin health and economic crises facing the globe. While which could seem like lots of money, Lowcock said it represents “less than 1% of the stimulus package wealthy countries have put in place to protect their own economies.”
“This is a problem that can be fixed with money from wealthy nations and fresh thinking from the shareholders of international financial institutions and supporters of UN agencies, the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement, and NGOs,” that he said. “It doesn’t have to be like this.”