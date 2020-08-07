UN agencies pit forces for Beirut blast crisis – Middle East Monitor

UN agencies stated Friday they are working full out to help Beirut’s beleaguered population with food and medical materials for a nation that imports 85% of its food and has actually had its medical facilities severely struck after this week’s deadly blast, Anadolu Agency reports.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance (OCHA) is dealing with humanitarian agencies and political authorities for the Beirut crisis, UN Information Service representative Rheal Leblanc stated at a virtual instruction for Geneva UN reporters.

A fire at a storage facility at the Port of Beirut resulted in a huge blast on Tuesday, leaving a minimum of 154 dead and around 5,000 injuries and triggering huge product damage in a number of communities of the capital.

” WFP is worried that the surge and the damage to the port will worsen a currently grim food security scenario that has actually gotten worse due to the fact that of the monetary crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lebanon imports almost 85% of its food,” stated Elisabeth Byrs, the representative for World Food Program Geneva Office.

WFP is presently offering 107,000 Lebanese with WFP food e-cards, which 1 million individuals in Lebanon are living listed below the hardship line, Byrs kept in mind.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative Christian Lindmeier stated more than 50% of Lebanon’s overall population is …