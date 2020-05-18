UN accuses UAE of operating air bridge to support Haftar in Libya – Middle East Monitor

A confidential United Nations report revealed that the UAE is operating an air bridge to provide weapons to Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar in Libya, violating the UN arms embargo imposed on the oil-rich nation, in accordance to US information company Bloomberg.

The information company identified {that a} United Nations professional committee tasked with monitoring compliance with the sanctions imposed on Libya had performed an investigation into 37 flights.

The report identified that the flights operated via a posh community of firms registered in the UAE, Kazakhstan and the British Virgin Islands.

The United Nations observed a rise in the quantity of secret flights taking off from the UAE and from its air base in Eritrea in the direction of airstrips managed by Haftar, who’s combating to topple the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

The UAE Ambassador to the United Nations, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, stated the allegations have been false.

The UN-backed GNA is struggling to impose management over the war-torn nation which noticed a new wave of violence launched by Haftar final yr in an try to achieve management of the capital Tripoli.

The warfare quickly become a proxy battle that introduced regional and worldwide powers into the nation and attracted mercenaries.

Haftar is backed by Egypt, the UAE in addition to Russia, whereas Turkey is supporting the GNA.