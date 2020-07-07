UN accuses Trump of breaking international law in Soleimani killing

“No evidence has been provided that Gen. Soleimani specifically was planning an imminent attack against U.S. interests, particularly in Iraq, for which immediate action was necessary and would have been justified,” Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary execution, said in her report submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday.

In this Sept. 18, 2016 file photo released by an official web site of any office of the Iranian supreme leader, Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, center, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran. As Iran’s frontman in Syria since 2011, Soleimani helped turn the tide in the now 9-year-old civil war, intervening to save lots of Assad as armed rebels reached the main city Damascus and seized a few key cities. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)

Although America claimed self-defense, the U.N. argued that “by killing Gen. Soleimani on Iraqi soil without first obtaining Iraq’s consent, the U.S. violated the territorial integrity of Iraq.”

The drone strike violated article 2(4) of the U.N. Charter, which “prohibits the threat or use of force and calls on all members to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states,” the agency said.

The U.N. council is scheduled to convene on Thursday to talk about the findings of the report, nevertheless the scope of their authority is limited in condemning the U.S., which is no further a member of the council.

The report comes per week after Tehran issued an arrest warrant for Trump in Solemaini’s death and asked Interpol for assistance in detaining him, a request that was rejected by the international police organization.

