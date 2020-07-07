UN accuses Trump of breaking international law in Soleimani killing

THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS REMAIN STRANDED IN YEMEN AMID GROWING HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

“No evidence has been provided that Gen. Soleimani specifically was planning an imminent attack against U.S. interests, particularly in Iraq, for which immediate action was necessary and would have been justified,” Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary execution, said in her report submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday.

Although America claimed self-defense, the U.N. argued that “by killing Gen. Soleimani on Iraqi soil without first obtaining Iraq’s consent, the U.S. violated the territorial integrity of Iraq.”

The drone strike violated article 2(4) of the U.N. Charter, which “prohibits the threat or use of force and calls on all members to respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of other states,” the agency said.

The U.N. council is scheduled to convene on Thursday to talk about the findings of the report, nevertheless the scope of their authority is limited in condemning the U.S., which is no further a member of the council.

The report comes per week after Tehran issued an arrest warrant for Trump in Solemaini’s death and asked Interpol for assistance in detaining him, a request that was rejected by the international police organization.