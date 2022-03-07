“Voice of America”. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says the main cause of civilian casualties is the use of long-range explosive weapons.

On Monday, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) released information on the casualties of the war unleashed by Russia on the civilian population of Ukraine.

The United Nations has said that the main cause of death and injury to civilians in Ukraine was “explosive weapons strikes with a wide range of destruction, including heavy artillery shelling using multiple missile systems, as well as missile and air strikes.”

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), “from 4 am on February 24, 2022, when the Russian military offensive against Ukraine began, until midnight on March 6, 2022, local time) “In Ukraine, according to the structure, 1207 civilians were killed, including 406 killed, 801 wounded, including 27 killed and 42 wounded children.”

The document mentions the number of victims in different regions of Ukraine.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) states in particular that “the real death toll among the civilian population in Ukraine is much higher, especially in government-controlled areas of Ukraine, especially in recent days, such as hot spots.” battles, information is late, տեղեկություններ a lot of information requires confirmation. “

According to the OHCHR, this refers, in particular, to the city of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region, where “hundreds of civilians were allegedly injured.” The OHCHR report states that “these figures require further confirmation; they are not included in the above statistics”.

The OHCHR also notes the report of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Parliament of Ukraine, according to which, as of 12:00 (local time) on March 6, 2022, 38 children were killed and 71 were injured. It is also mentioned that according to the report of the National Police in Kharkov region, as of 9:00 (local time) on March 7, 2022, the total number of killed was 133 people (128 adults – 5 children), and the total number of wounded was 319 people. “