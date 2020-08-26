Umesh Perambra sets out to realize Indian Super League dream

Umesh Perambra’s journey started from Reliance Foundation’s college tournament in Mumbai….

Every time Ritesh Perambra stepped onto the field in his Mumbai FC jersey, his younger brother Umesh’s hopes of following his sibling’s footsteps and making a mark at the top level increased manifold.

Umesh started playing football when he was 10 years old but it wasn’t until his college days that he was able to make an impact and be noticed among the people of the Indian football fraternity.

A Reliance Foundation inter-college tournament brought out the best of footballer Umesh Perambra, whose match-winning displays caught the eye of the scouts of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Weeks later, while watching TV in his room, he received a notification on his phone – a message from his friend letting him know that he has been selected by Stephen Constantine to attend the India U-23 national team camp ahead of the AFC U-23 qualifiers in 2017.

“The Reliance Foundation (RF) tournament is a big thing to happen in my life. We were champions of Mumbai in their tournament and from there, I got selected to Stephen Constantine’s U-23 camp. RF was the best opportunity that I got,” Umesh told Goal.

He reminisced, “I got a message from a friend. I saw my name (on the list of selected players) and…