Umay Smart Treadmill with Remote Control, Portable Under Desk Walking Pad Flat Slim Treadmill for Home/Office



Price: $379.99

(as of Jul 22,2020 16:17:00 UTC – Details)

Product Description

LONTEK Smart and Slim Treadmill With Remote Control



Equipped with two wheels, the treadmill allows you to move it as easy as possible. Two folding frames makes your treadmill easily stand up on the wall.

Multi-layer design provides you cushion flex whisper deck, shown in a study to reduce impact on your joints by up to 40% compared to running on asphalt. 2.0ps motor drives your treadmill as steady as possbile.

You can slow walk at 1-4KM/H or mild jog at 4-6KM/H with this small pad treadmill. It can be used as a good equipment for you to walk while working, freeing yourself from stressed out work. Walking while working from time to time helps you keep in good health and reduce your stress.

Specifications

Material: ABS

Overall Dimension:57.9″×23.6″×5.9″

Folding Dimension: :57.3″×23.6″×8.9″

Running Surface: 45.3″×16.1″

Speed: 1-4MPH(1-6 KM/H)

Net Weight: 25KG

Weight Capacity:198lb

Package included: 1xTreadmill, 1xRemote Controller, 1xSilicone Oil

Low noise

Sound insulation layer offers you a quite experience while running or walking without bothering others.

Easy to store

The folding size of the treadmill is 57.3″×23.6″×8.9″. Two folding frames with two wheals allow you to stand your machine on the wall., taking up only a small space.

Easy to move

The treadmill, a total net weight of only 25KG with two wheals allows you to move it as easily as posssible.

Powerful and Quite Motor

1.5HP Pulse Maximum Motor offers a strong power for the eqiupment to switch from 0 to 4MPH as quick as possible. Quite Motor offers you a quite and comfortable experience.

Low Impact Design

Built-in Shock absorption technology reduce the impact on the body while simulta-neously providing a comfortable running surface.

Multi-layer design

Multi-layer design creates the anti-slip running belt,avoiding you from sliding and gives you a more comfortable experience.

Net Weight

72.8 lbs

71 lbs

176 lbs

88 lbs

Max user weight

198 lbs

220 lbs

290 lbs

220 lbs

Peak HP motor

1.5 HP

1.5 HP

2.0 HP

1.5 HP

Shock Absorption

✓

✓

✓

✓

Folded size

57″×27″×7″

55.5″×24.8″×10.0″

60″*30″*15“

57”*27“*8”

Speed range

1-6 km/h

0.8-12 km/h

1-16 km/h

1-10 km/h

【Shock Absorption Running Belt】The walking treadmill adopting aerospace aluminum alloy material, it has better resilience than the traditional steel, fundamentally reducing the collision between the human body and the running belt, so as to achieve the goal of protecting the knee.

【1.5HP Pulse Maximum Motor and Weight Capacity】 1.5HP Pulse-equivalent motor provides power for intermittent, speed, or endurance training. Don’t worry about it making a lot of noise. This treadmill is perfect for any room in your home.

【Speed】With speeds ranging from 1 to 6 km/h the treadmill allow you to select different speed based on your physical condition(With a remote).The max user weight:90kg(198lb)

【Noise Free, Comfortable Fitness Experience:】 The noise-reduction multilayer structure, you can walk or jog comfortably at home or office, without disturbing the work, entertainment or rest of families, neighbors, colleagues or even yourself.