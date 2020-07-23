Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Stainless Steel Design Digital Air Fryer Oven Cooker with 8 Presets,One-Touch LED Screen, Non-Stick Basket, Cook Book,UL Listed,1700W



It’s time to upgrade your cooking experience with ULTREAN 6 quart air fryer, impress your guests and family members! With it’s cooking capacity of 6 quart you can now serve more tasty yet healthy meals good for 3-5 persons!

PACKAGE CONTENT

1 x 6 qt Air Fryer

1 x User Manual

1 x Recipe Book

SPECIFICATION

Capacity: 6 Quart; Serve 3~5 person

Voltage: AC 120V, 60Hz

Power: 6QT (1700W)

Highly Functional Contemporary Cooking Device

With its powerful rapid heat and blowing system, cooking is way faster and easier compared to traditional frying. The hot air circulates 360 decrease inside so every side of your food is cooked more evenly and better compared to using other cooking devices.

One-Touch LED Control Panel

Enjoy simple TIME & TEMPERATURE control, finger touch each recipe icon to choose and change the cooking function.You can fry, bake and grill all your favorite foods.

Impressive And Useful Cooking Functions

8 preset cooking functions for your reference:fish,cake,chicken leg,chips,chicken,steak, shrimp and toast.Whether you are in a strict no oil or no fat diet or you just want to try cooking varieties of food in different ways, then this is the cooking device that you need!

Enjoy Happy Family Time

A little change in your home will bring you much more happiness,especially in festivals,choose one for your beloved families and cook delicious foods,then you can gather together to have a nice dinner!

Stylish Well Built Stainless Steel Exterior: Made of highly durable material compared to other air fryers. It’s square shaped basket is an advantage since you can put more foods inside.

Multifunctional Cooking Device with a Digital User Friendly Control Panel:et the time and temperature with just a soft touch of your finger. Cook in many ways that you can imagine- air roast, air grill, bake and air fry varieties of food.

8 Cooking Preset With Auto Shut Off:Use the corresponding preset that matches your food. It only needs a few shakes or a pause to turn the food over and your meal will be cooked and ready in no time! It automatically shuts off so no need to worry about overcooking your food.

Great Gift Idea:It is a nice birthday, housewarming, wedding or anniversary gift! Perfect to be given as a present for any occasion especially if you want to provide a useful and healthier cooking appliance.