Ultrean 6 Quart Air Fryer, Large Family Size Electric Hot Air Fryers XL Oven Oilless Cooker with 7 Presets, LCD Digital Touch Screen and Nonstick Detachable Basket,UL Certified,1700W (Black)

Product Description

Enjoy the following features

Advanced Rapid Air Technology

LCD Digital Touch Screen

Detachable & Easy to Clean cooking pot

Adjustable Timer and Temperature

Accessible Buttons

Scratch Free Modern Design

7 Presets Menu

Auto Shut Off & Overheat Protection

It’s time to upgrade your cooking experience with ULTREAN 6 quart air fryer, impress your guests and family members! With it’s bigger cooking capacity of 6 quart you can now serve more tasty yet healthy meals good for 3-5 persons!

PACKAGE CONTENT

1 x 6 qt Air Fryer

1 x User Manual

1 x Recipe Book

SPECIFICATION

Capacity: 6 Quart; Serve 3~5 person

Voltage: AC 120V, 60Hz

Power: 6QT (1700W)

Ergonomic Design

Our air fryer’s touch screen display is angled to face you, you can get a better visibility and ease to use, no need to bend down to operate.

7 Presets Menu

This air fryer makes life easier with its 7 PRESET COOKING MENU, You can simply choose from the following: Chips, Meat, Shrimp, Cake, Chicken, Steak, Fish.

Plus you can add more time or easily adjust the temperature to produce the best cooking outcome– especially if you love crispier food.

Easy to use with LCD touch Screen

Enjoy simple TIME & TEMPERATURE control, you can switch the presets cooking mode according to touch the screen, also, you can customize your own recipe by adjustable time and temperature. You can fry, bake and grill all your favorite foods.

Fry with 80% Less Fat

Reduce fat by 80% compared with traditional deep fryer, the air fry is more healthier and you can protect your family from the obesity hazard.The air fryer is faster and safer than deep fryers as well.

Dishwasher Safe & Easy to Clean

Remove the baskets and separate them, then you can let your dishwasher take care of cleaning them up! If you are willing to wash by hand, just take out the tray and pans and rinse out the leftover oils and food.Soak them in warm soapy water for an hour, scrub them with a gentle cleansing brush, rinse and dry with a kitchen towel.

Detachable Nonstick Basket & Pan

Press the release button to separate the basket and pan, the basket is non-stick surface results in less residue left behind. It’s also dishwasher safe and easy to clean.

Control Method

Knob Operation

Knob Operation

Knob Operation

Digital Touch Operation

Knob Operation

None

Capacity

12.5 Quart

4.5 Quart

6 Quart

8.5 Quart

24 Quart

None

Preset Function

8 Presets

5 Presets

8 Presets

7 Presets

10 Presets

None

Nonstick & Easy to Clean

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Over Heat Auto Shut Off

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

None

Power

1800 Watt

1500 Watt

1700 Watt

1700 Watt

1700 Watt

None

Voltage

AC 120V

AC 120V

AC 120V

AC 120V

AC 120V

None

Fry Tasty Meals With Less or No Oil:Wth ULTREAN’s 360 degrees Rapid Air Frying Technology you can enjoy splatter-free cooking with up to 85% less fat or oil.

Multifunctional All-In-One Cooker:That fries, roast, grill and can also bake your favorite meals; With BONUS Exclusive Ultrean Recipe Cookbook you’ll never run out of ideas to cook for yourself or your family.

Bigger Cooking Capacity, Hassle-Free Cooking:Which means you can prepare healthier less fat/ less grease food for 6-8 persons! With Ultrean easy cooking procedure and 7 cooking presets, you can do more while waiting for your food to be cooked.

Easy To Use and Safe: With AUTO SHUT OFF and OVERHEAT Protection to protect you from the most common cooking/electronic issues. It comes with an LCD display and soft buttons which is easy to operate. Furthermore, it is easy to clean and comes with dishwasher safe accessories.

Enjoy the Lifetime Support and 18 Month Warranty:We ensure that our Ultrean Dedicated Customer Experts are ready to help you with your product concerns. Customer satisfaction is our utmost priority.