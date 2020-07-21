Ultrean 12.5 Quart Air Fryer Oven, Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo with Rotisserie and Racks, Dehydrator, 8 Touch Screen Preset, Recipe and 8 Accessories Included, 12 Liter Family Size and UL Listed



Product Description

Tasty Barbecues

No need to purchase an roaster. You can now roast using the rotating barbeque grill. Enjoy tasty homecooked roasted meats.

Healthy Dehydrator Function

Are you still worried about overdrying your food? With this unit’s powerful dehydrating function you can now dehydrate healthy food and fruits and enjoy and healthier lifestyle.

Rapid Air Technology and Safety Features

Best cooking tool for healthy and easy cooking. It is easy to operate and it auto shuts off to avoid burnt food and other electrical issues.

This gives you more time to do other things while the airfryer cooks for you.

Multifunctional Cooking Device

Rotisserie,roasting,baking,air frying, doing BBQ or kebabs and dehydrating different fruits.Choose from the 8 preset cooking options or set your own preferred time and temperature by adjusting the control knob.

One-Touch LED Control Panel

One touch button to select your preferred cooking preset, activate temperature and time mode.You can rotate the large cooking dial to adjust temperature and time.

Serve Great and Tasty Meals During Family Time

Cook sumptuous meals for yourself, your family or your loved ones. Create more bonding moments while enjoying homecooked meals made by the air fryer. It’s a best culinary companion for holiday, feast and daily family lunch or dinner.

PACKAGE CONTENT AND SPECIFICATION

1x Ultrean Air Fryer Oven

1x Hand Glove&User Mannual&Recipe Book

6x Accessories

Rotating basket: 4.2QT / 2.5KG

Voltage: AC 120V, 60Hz

Power: 1800W

Multifunctional Cooking Device: Works as a convection oven, air fryer, rotisserie and a dehydrator. A real wonder cooking device that could cook, bake and reheat almost everything that you need.

Sturdy,Safe and Healthiest Cooking Choice: It comes with overheating protection and auto shut off feature. It is made of stainless steel material guaranteed to provide secure cooking and cleaning experience. Its air frying and dehydrating function let you cook oil free / sugar free meals without compromising the taste

Easy Control LCD Buttons and Knob: Choose from 8 PRESET Cooking options by tapping the touchscreen buttons and control the temp (150-400F) and time (1-60mins) by adjusting the sturdy control knob. It also has a light control which lets you see the progress of the food inside while it’s being cooked through the glass panel.

With Handy Accessories and Equipments: It comes with drip tray, chicken form, rotating basket, skewers rack and 3 dehydrating racks, ting and rotisserie retrieval and one bonus oven glove. No need to spend money on additional accessories!

Serve More,Perfect for Family: It has a 12.5QT pot capacity which can serve meals good for a family meal. It also comes with a bonus recipe cookbook so it is easy to cook with different tasty meals.