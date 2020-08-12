Ultralight crashes in Meredith Bay; off-duty officer pulls pilot to safety | Local News

MEREDITH– An off-duty Bay State cops officer is being credited with saving a Center Harbor male who was flying an ultralight airplane which plunged into Meredith Bay.
State Marine Patrol stated David Grapes, 78, of Center Harbor, got non-life-threatening injuries after the engine of the little airplane stopped as it was flying at an elevation of about 1,000 feet over the bay at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Joe Ponzo, an officer with the Stoneham (Massachusetts) Police Department, saw the ultralight crash, hurried in his boat over to the crash scene, where he and other boaters in the location handled to pull Grapes into Ponzo’s boat, according to a press release provided by Stoneham Police Chief James McIntyre, who credited Ponzo for conserving the male’s life.
Meanwhile, Marine Patrol Officer Zachary Cobis was flagged down by a passing boater who recommended him of the crash. Cobis hurried to the crash scene throughout from Grouse Point, the company reported.
The airplane sank in 65 feet of water, according to Marine Patrol.
Ponzo was on getaway with his household at the time, according to McIntyre.
The Meredith and Laconia fire departments were called to help, together with …