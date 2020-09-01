‘Ultra-Processed’ Junk Food Linked to Advanced Ageing at Cellular Level, Study Finds

People who consume a great deal of industrially processed unhealthy food are most likely to show a modification in their chromosomes linked to ageing, according to research study provided Tuesday at an online medical conference.

Three or more portions of so-called “ultra-processed food” each day doubled the chances that hairs of DNA and proteins called telomeres, discovered on completion of chromosomes, would be much shorter compared to individuals who hardly ever taken in such foods, researchers reported at the European and International Conference on Obesity.

Short telomeres are a marker of biological ageing at the cellular level, and the study recommends that diet plan is a consider driving the cells to age much faster.

While the connection is strong, nevertheless, the causal relationship in between eating extremely processed foods and reduced telomeres stays speculative, the authors warned.

Each human cell has 23 sets of chromosomes which contain our hereditary code.

Telomeres do not bring hereditary info, however are important for maintaining the stability and stability of chromosomes and, by extension, the DNA that all the cells in our body depends on to function.

As we age, our telomeres reduce naturally since each time a cell divides, part of the telomere is lost.

That decrease in length has actually long been identified as a marker of biological …