Ultimate Warrior Limited Edition Collector’s Box available now on WWE Shop

As disastrous and extreme as any Superstar to go into the ring, The Ultimate Warrior might be the most enigmatic guy to ever hold theWWE Championship Hailing from Parts Unknown, he concealed his face under a painted mask and spoke in puzzling puzzles, however the significant effect he had on WWE is still discussed today.

Making his launching in 1987, Ultimate Warrior rapidly caught the attention of the WWE Universe with his comics body, neon face paint and aggressive ring entryway, running complete speed down the entryway ramp and running circle the ring prior to shaking the ropes like a male had. At WrestleMania VI in Toronto’s SkyDome, he beat WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to win the WWE Championship, holding the Intercontinental and WWE Titles concurrently.

