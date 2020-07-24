Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 – Crushed Ice Grey



Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 is a super portable speaker that rocks a surprisingly big sound — anywhere. Heading outside? Hit the all-new Outdoor Boost for louder, crisper audio that’s specially tuned for outdoor listening. With 13 hours of battery life, it’ll rage ‘till dawn. It’s got a rating of IP67, so it’s super waterproof. And dustproof. And it floats. Plus, you can wirelessly pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers for an even bigger stereo or mono sound. It’s your shower buddy, your beach volleyball captain, and the “big splash” at your next pool party.

New outdoor boost: push the outdoor boost button on this ultra portable speaker to instantly increase loudness and clarity for outdoor listening.

13 hr. Battery: powering 13 whopping hours of killer sound, The long lasting battery sees you through day trips, beach detours and biking adventures.

Waterproof, dustproof & floats: IP67 rating means it’s waterproof, dustproof and it floats! Use it in the pool, the beach or as a shower speaker.

Double up, Now in stereo: pair two WONDERBOOM 2 speakers to party louder in mono or stereo mode.

SUPER PORTABLE & RUGGED: Sporting a convenient loo, dirt resistant and drop-proof — it’s ready for bikes, backpacks, and big adventures.

Easy play/ pause/ skip: easily control your music right from the speaker, without having to reach for your phone.

COMPATIBILITY: For audio playback, smartphones, tablets and other devices that support Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart wireless audio profile [Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP)