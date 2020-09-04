Ultimate Ears BLAST Portable Waterproof Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Speaker + Power Up Charging Dock with Hands-Free Amazon Alexa Voice Control – Blue Steel



Meet Ultimate Ears BLAST, the super-portable Wi-Fi/Bluetooth speaker with bold, immersive 360° sound and hands-free voice control. Now with Alexa built-in, you and your crew can blast tunes, crank the volume, order takeout, and more, with just the power of your voice. Do it all at home or on-the-go, even take calls without killing the music whenever connected to Wi-Fi or a mobile hotspot. BLAST is waterproof, drop proof, and super stylin’ too — go from the shower to the beach party with confidence and style. Just say it to play it with BLAST from Ultimate Ears.

Ultimate sound: Super portable with 360° bold, immersive, crystal clear sound and up to 12 hours of battery; It brings your music to life wherever you take it

Connect speakers: Pair upto 8 blast and megablast for more immersive sound or 2 speakers for stereo mode

Wi fi and bluetooth enabled: Use Alexa whenever connected to wi fi or a mobile hotspot or stream music via bluetooth: Update your speaker via the app as new features become available

Waterproof and virtually indestructible: Never worry about going easy on it, your music will always be on point; The speaker is ip67 rated and can be immersed in water upto 1 meter for 30 minutes

Fcc regulated products: FCC id jnzs00166

With Alexa hands free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Spotify, music, Pandora, tunein and more, change tracks, discover new restaurants or try any of Alexa’s skills