



Leroy Sane has not performed for Manchester City since August

Uli Hoeness says he hopes Manchester City winger Leroy Sane can be part of a brand new period at Bayern Munich subsequent season.

Bayern’s honorary president and deputy chairman has expressed his need for a deal to be achieved for Sane this summer, however he “can’t imagine” additionally signing extremely sought-after Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen as a result of “economic future of football”.

The Bundesliga leaders needed to signal Sane final summer however he suffered knee ligament injury throughout the Community Shield with Liverpool, simply 4 days earlier than the window closed.

Bayern wish to pay round £52m to £60m (€60m-€70m), based on Sky in Germany, with Sane’s contract set to run out subsequent June.

Hoeness instructed Bayern 1: “With Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle and hopefully David Alaba, Thiago and in addition Leroy Sane, now we have a younger, viable staff.

“I can imagine, if everything goes well, that a new era is just beginning at Bayern Munich.”

Kai Havertz has reached 35 Bundesliga objectives earlier than turning 21

Havertz is attracting curiosity from the Premier League however that won’t drive Bayern right into a transfer this summer.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 objectives in 38 matches up to now this season, together with 5 objectives from the final 4 video games because the German league restarted.

Havertz’s winner in opposition to Freiburg on Friday noticed him turn out to be the primary Bundesliga participant to achieve 35 objectives earlier than turning 21.

“We would certainly like to have that (Kai Havertz). But at the moment it is the case that you obviously do not know exactly what the economic future of football as a whole is,” Hoeness added.

“I would love to see him in Munich for sporting reasons, but frankly, as of today, I can’t imagine that he’s coming.”