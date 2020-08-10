Ulefone Armor X5 Rugged Cell Phones Unlocked (2020), 5.5 inch Screen, Android 10, 3GB + 32GB, 13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Cameras, Waterproof, Military Grade Smartphone, Face ID, NFC, OTG, WiFi -Orange



Product Description

2020 The Super Budget Ulefone Armor X5 4G Rugged Smartphone Waterproof, Shockproof, Dustproof

Not even more, the rugge phones are still wide usage scenarios for people working in various industries. Whoever you are a builder, hiker, biker, trades men or it will be going camping, travelling overseas by motorcycle etc.

4G Network Bands:

2G: GSM: B2/3/5/8 (1900/1800/850/900)

3G: WCDMA: B1/2/4/5/8 (2100/1900/1700/850/900)

4G:LTE-FDD: B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/19/20/28A/28B (2100/1900/1800/1700/850/2600/900/700/700/850/800/700/700)

Note: Support GSM carriers such as AT&T, T-mobile, Metro PCS, Straight Talk and Cricket Carriers etc, NOT Support CDMA carriers like Verizon, Sprint! Check compatibility with your local bands before purchase!

If your Armor X5 can’t connect data or has no signal with your carriers, please input the APN setting by manually, first input Operator SIM and go to settings—>Network&internet—>Moblile network—>Advanced—>Access point Names—>here can be add APN(the‘+’ icon) or change the APN (Edit any access point to change). To find APN parameters you need to manual input, you may ask the shop / website of those Operators, or you can find another handset with a correct working sim card inserted, then use the same path same approach, you can find and read the APN characters of this Operator, and then copy the same character into your Armor X5, or you can send an email to us for support and we will help you activate your phone.

Package:

1x Phone

1x US Charger

1x Data Cable (100cm)

1x Tempered Glass Protective Film

1x SIM Needle

1x Multi-language User Manual

Ulefone Armor X5 (2020) IP69K Rugged Smartphone



Features

Model: Armor X5

CPU: Octa-core 64-bit 2.0GHz Mali-G71 MP2 770MHz

Operating system: Android 10

Device Type: Android 4G Smartphone

Display: 5.5 inches (13.97cm) IPS, HD + (1440 × 720 pixels) screen

Battery: 5,000 mAh lithium polymer (permanently installed)

Chipset: MediaTek MT6763

GPU: Mali G71 MP2 770MHz

Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP with LED and AF Dual Rear Camera | 5 MP front camera

Memory: 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory, external memory supports up to 256GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

SIM: Nano SIM + Nano SIM or Nano SIM + TF-card (Max. Expansion 256GB)

Sensors: G-sensor, P-sensor, L-sensor, E-compass

Dimensions: 77.5mm x 158mm x 13.85mm

Weight: 235 grams (with battery)

8-Core Processor: Armor X5 is packed with MT6763 octa-core processor, offering fast and fluent handling speed, powering premium experiences that are also light on battery use. MT6763 chipset enables you to run multitasks, watch movies, and play demanding games with out ever slowing down your phone.

Underwater Mode: Armor X5 supports new, creative underwater mode, which enables you to conveniently take pictures and video recording underwater, and you can even complete all the operations with single hand. It will easily capture every wonderful moment for you whether you are swimming or diving.

Gloves Mode: It is known that the virus spread around now. Sometimes you do not want to wash your hand outside, but you will away need to touch the phone. So the best way to prevent yourselves from bacterial virus is wearing a glove which not only protect yourself but also enjoy the phone. It not only supports all the touch-screen gloves in the market, also some normal cotton gloves within 1.5mm thickness and some leather gloves. Everything becomes more easier.

Split-Screen Function: Working with a split screen is perfect for multi-tasking and productivity purposes, it’s way easier to work on a number of different tasks and get them all done quickly when you can see them side-by-side instead of dipping in and out of them. Increase in efficiency and productivity

NFC+Google Pay: The NFC function can turn your Armor X5 into your bank card, bus card and door access card, allowing you to take bus/metro, make payments, control access to doors and more by using your phone. It also compatible with Google Pay, a fast, simple way to pay. Enjoy more convenient and smarter life!

13MP+2MP Dual Rear Camera



Packed with 13MP+2MP dual rear camera, Armor X5 enables you to take stunning photos even below the water. Different modes for your option. And the phone also equips dual rear flash to light up your night photos and a face-fronting 5MP camera for face unlocking and selfe.

IP68/IP69K Protection Grade



Certified to highest IP68/IP69K rating, it can handle 30 minutes of immersion in 1.5 meters of water or 24 hours of submission in 1 meter of concrete. Meanwhile, it can also withstand big drops up to 1.2 meters. No matter how hard the condition is, with water-resistance, dust- resistance, shock-resistance, Rugged design to prevent damage from knocks and scrapes. The whole body of the phone are actual waterproof, every hole got a protection layer that blocked the water out.

Customized Button

The custom button on the left enables you to set it as a PTT (Push-to-talk) button. Or you can also optionally set the button quick access to video recording, underwater photography, SOS emergency call and many other apps can be run with a single press.

Multiple Accessories Compatible

Armor X5 supports multiple ways to take along the phone. On the back of the phone, these accessories help you keep the phone with you properly conveniently. Put it on the bicycle when riding. Tied to the arm when running. Hang on your waist when climbing.

Toolkit+ Professional Sensor

Armor X5 equips versatile practical tools and professional sensors to help you explore further at outdoors. Whatever you need, you can find it all in the phone. With this phone in hand, everything shall be smooth in your adventure.

Face Unlock

Password unlocking? Pattern unlocking? Too dated! Now it’s the face recognition era! A face glimpse, the unique and safer way is right there when you need it.

