UK’s first socially distanced concert shows what the future of live music might look like

( CNN)– When the coronavirus pandemic emerged, the music and hospitality market took a pounding. Concerts and occasions were canceled all over the world as nations enforced lockdown limitations and stay-at-home orders to suppress the spread of the infection.

But as some countries begin to reduce limitations, occasion organizers are finding out how to reboot the music market and keep fans safe.

Fans in groups of as much as 5 individuals are offered a platform to view the program. PA/Sipa

A brand-new UK pop-up place, the Virgin Money Unity Arena, is checking this out. Some 2,500 fans collected at the outside place Tuesday for what organizers referred to as the UK’s first socially distancedconcert

Groups of as much as 5 ended up to view artist Sam Fender from one of 500 raised metal platforms at the the arena in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, northern England.

Several artists and comics– consisting of Van Morrison, Jimmy Carr and Bill Bailey– will do the same later on in the year in a series of occasions.

Thousands went to the place to view artist Sam Fender onTuesday . PA/Sipa

Distancing is implemented on arrival. Cars are parked 2 meters apart prior to clients are directed to their own platformed personal watching locations, while food and beverage can be purchased ahead of time or through an app for collection or shipment.

Helen Page, group brand name and marketing director at Virgin Money, commented: “We are delighted to play a part in bringing back live music events as we start to emerge from lockdown,” …