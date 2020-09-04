UK’s economic recovery unlikely to last, BoE rate setters warn

A summer surge in UK economic activity is unlikely to last, according to Bank of England rate setters who warned this week that the recovery could be slower and the long term damage to the economy greater than the central bank forecast in August.

Michael Saunders, an external member of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said on Friday that government support had held up spending over the past few months — coinciding with the relaxation of lockdowns and a drop in infection rates — but that this benign window “may now be closing”.

With government wage subsidies and tax deferrals set to end, household incomes would fall during the next year and unemployment could rise at the sharpest pace for at least 50 years, he said. Moreover, structural changes — such as a contraction of the airline and restaurant sectors and a shift to homeworking — could create “a considerable number of losers”.

This made it “quite likely that additional monetary easing will be appropriate”, Mr Saunders concluded.

His comments echoed those made earlier in the week by Gertjan Vlieghe, another external MPC member, and by Dave Ramsden, the BoE’s deputy director for markets and banking.

Mr Ramsden told the parliamentary Treasury committee that “all the risks” were pointing to greater…