An interactive map which highlights coronavirus deaths by postcode in England and Wales shows that London was still the worst-hit region in great britain despite the epidemic migrating North in recent weeks.

The map, which uses Office for National Statistics data, revealed London has suffered 138 deaths per 100,000 people – very nearly double the national average of 81 fatalities.

Nine of the 10 local authorities with the best mortality rates for deaths involving coronavirus were London Boroughs. Brent had the best overall rate with 210.9 deaths per 100,000 populace, followed by Newham (197) and Hackney (183).

Middlesbrough (169 deaths per 100,000), Hertsmere in Hertfordshire (162) and Salford, Manchester (160) have suffered the three highest death rates outside of London as the epidemic shifts north.

Separate data from the ONS revealed care home deaths nearly doubled the five-year average in March and April at the height of the outbreak in the UK.

A total 44,268 care domiciles residents fell victim to coronavirus through that two-month period, compared to the average 22,587 who normally die from other causes.

The ONS also showed that the poorest in society are being killed by Covid-19 at twice the rate of people who live in the richest areas of the united states.

The most deprived areas in England have recorded an average 128 deaths per 100,000 people, compared to 59 fatalities in the wealthiest areas.

In Wales, the most impoverished regions recorded 110 deaths per 100,000 people, nearly two times as high in the richest neighbourhoods, where in fact the rate is 58 per 100,000.

The ONS report analysed 46,687 Covid-19 deaths that have been recorded between March 1 and May 31, this means it is two weeks old and 1000s of fatalities never have been included.