UK’s coronavirus outbreak was even deadlier than SAGE’s ‘worst-case scenario’

Britain’s coronavirus outbreak has been even deadlier than Government scientists’ worst-case scenario, secret papers published today unmasked.

SAGE estimated 50,000 people could die by September if compliance with lockdown was low, in a study submitted to ministers on March 29.

But as of today the state Covid-19 death toll already stands at 44,000, but split up government figures show the united kingdom topped the dreaded 50,000 mark a month ago.

Another scientific report presented to ministers warned that easing lockdown with no robust track and trace system would push the reproduction rate above 1.

The paper was handed to Number 10 on May 27, four days ahead of the Government sent a chunk of the workforce back once again to work and let some non-essential shops reopen.

Writing in the study, SAGE said: ‘Without a highly effective system of testing, tracing and isolating, there is certainly little headroom for loosening measures without R returning above 1.’

Nine documents were today published by the Government Office for Science, which is headed by Sir Patrick Vallance, England’s chief scientific adviser.

They are among dozens in a tranche of papers presented to SAGE over recent months to help guide ministers through the crisis.

SAGE’s 50,000 deaths prediction came on March 29, five days following the UK went into lockdown and cases were doubling every 2 to 3 days.

On your day the scientific paper was published, the UK’s coronavirus death toll stood at 1,669.

The study says that the ‘reasonable worst-case scenario’ assumes poor compliance with lockdown and social distancing measures.

It estimated that cases would only rise to 50,000 if half households ignored stay-at-home measures and three in 10 people with symptoms disregarded them.

The report estimated that there would be no Covid-19 deaths by July 7 if there was good compliance from the British public.

SAGE said this prediction relied on 75 per cent of families sticking with household quarantine and 70 percent of symptomatic cases self-isolating.

Oxford University surveys have concluded that about 70 per cent of Britons have followed the Covid rules to the letter of regulations through the crisis.

Yet the state death toll – which only includes diagnosed Covid patients – already tipped 44,000 today.

Figures by the Office for National Statistics, a non-ministerial Government department, predict the true death rate to be well beyond 50,000.

The ONS includes deaths that are suspected Covid. Many cases and deaths early in the crisis were missed as a result of lack of widespread testing.

SAGE boffins have since admitted publicly that they underestimated how many cases had been already imported to the UK from Europe by mid-March, which might explain the reduced estimate.

A split up paper submitted to ministers in May warned that the R rate – the average number of individuals a coronavirus patient infects – would shoot above 1 unless contact tracing was as much as scratch.

Keeping the R below 1 is important because it prevents cases from growing exponentially and the epidemic spiralling back unmanageable.

The paper on R rates was submitted to No 10 on May 27, four days before Boris Johnson tentatively loosened lockdown.

SAGE warned in its guidelines that without ‘an impressive system of testing, tracing and isolating, there is little headroom for loosening measures without Rt returning above 1’.

Mr Johnson appeared to heed the warning because the measures were very gradual, allowing a limited amount of non-essential shops to reopen, letting people exercise outdoors for as long as they liked and allowing two different people from split up households to meet up at a two metre distance.