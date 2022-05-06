The EU has provided 4 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine in the last 10 weeks alone, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a summit on the future of a united Europe.
“Ukrainians defend European values,” von der Leyen said, adding that the European Union would impose sanctions on Russia to deprive it of its sources of income and pay a “high price” for what happened in Ukraine.
