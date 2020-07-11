Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska defiant amid blackface backlash

Yastremska, though, clearly failed to think so.

“Earlier today I posted pictures that I thought would spread a message of equality,” she posted to her various social media accounts after deleting the original post in which she posed topless with half her human body painted black, captioned “Equality” and posted earlier in the day. “It obviously did not and it has been misunderstood.

“I have been warned about the negative impact but I did perhaps not — whilst still being don’t — consider it as blackface.

“I failed to intend to caricature but to share with you my feelings about the current situation: we have to all be treated as equal.

“I am so disappointed that my message has been corrupted: these images divided people when they were meant to unite. That’s why I deleted them.

“I sincerely apologise to all the people I have offended. I truly had only good intentions.”

Yastremska, ranked No. 25 on the planet, was quickly called out by a quantity of fans, imploring her to get rid of the pictorial post.

“Girl I know you didn’t just do blackface,” a fan page for No. 10 Naomi Osaka wrote, alongside a skull emoji.

Many on social media marketing, however, pointed to her good intentions and derided the fallout as “a complete overreaction.”