An audit of a large number of old case files by Ukrainian prosecutors found no evidence of wrongdoing for Hunter Biden, the former prosecutor general, who had launched the audit, told Reuters.

Ruslan Ryaboshapka was in the spotlight last year because the man who decide whether to launch an investigation in to former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, in what became a key issue in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy described Ryaboshapka as “100 percent my person” on a get in touch with July 2019 in which Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, the man who became his main rival in the 2020 presidential race.

After taking office, Ryaboshapka in October announced an audit of old cases he inherited, including those related to the vitality company Burisma, of which Hunter Biden was a board member between 2014-2019.

The audit was meant to probe whether cases Ryaboshapka had inherited from his predecessors was handled correctly, given the reputation of the prosecution service as being riddled with corruption and influence-peddling.

The audit was part of a broader reform of the prosecution service but became politically charged given a few of the cases associated with Burisma’s founder.

“Regarding the call to Zelenskiy and this story with Burisma. I can say that there was no pressure on me,” Ryaboshapka said. “The audit was completed.”

“I specifically asked prosecutors to check especially carefully those facts about Biden’s alleged involvement. They answered that there was nothing of the kind,” he added.

Ryaboshapka was fired in March after lawmakers accused him of perhaps not moving quickly enough in prosecuting cases. Ryaboshapka said he was axed because he had started bringing real reform to the prosecution service for the first time in a fashion that threatened the interests of corrupt politicians.

Trump was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction in the Democratic-led House of Representatives after that he asked Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. He was acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Hunter Biden’s activities at Burisma have also been the prospective of scrutiny by a US Senate committee.

Unwittingly caught up in the impeachment row a year ago, Zelenskiy has said Ukrainians are “tired” of the matter and will not want Ukraine being dragged into the 2020 presidential race.